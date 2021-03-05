Spring is so close we can taste it. Literally, at the McGolrick Park Farmers Market! The weekly greenmarket will return to the center of the park on Sunday, March 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with last season’s COVID protocols in place.

Greenmarket shoppers are required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, and leave six feet of space between yourself and the person in front of you (about two arm lengths) while browsing items and waiting in line. The market requests that only one person per household shop at the market, to limit crowds, and to refrain from touching edible products. Instead, ask the vendor for your preferred item, and they’ll gather your foods at the registers. Food sampling is currently not allowed, and ready-to-eat food must be consumed off site, or deeper into the park.

While social distancing measures remain in place, McGolrick Farmers Market still wants to offer market managers as a resource. The on site managers are trained to know all the ins and outs of the farmers market, and oversee everything from from the time the vendors’ trucks start to pull in early in the morning to the time the last tent is folded. Feel free to ask them about anything from products to market safety.

McGoldrick Farmers market is now offering pre-order for on-site pickup via the WhatsGood app and also accepts payment via SNAP EBT card, Fresh Connect, Health Bucks, or FMNP.

The market has partnered with North Brooklyn Compost Project to accept food scrap drop-offs at until 1 p.m, with online pre-registration encouraged, to anticipate the quantity of food scraps. This Sunday, gardeners can also bring their own container to collect a free batch of compost for their gardens.

Two new vendors will also join the market in 2021: ! Puddin’ by Clio, which specializes in pudding and nostalgic baked goods made in Brooklyn, and Mushroom Spirits Distillery, introducing a range of vodkas, gins and other unique spirits flavored with exotic mushrooms. 4E Green Farm will also join the market with sustainably grown vegetables from a family farm on Long Island that has an extensive greenhouse program.

Returning vendors include Horman’s Pickles, Kimchi Kooks, Mangalitsa by Mosefarm, P&S Seafood, Orwashers, McGrath Cheese Company, Anthi’s Greek Specialties, Jersey Farm Produce, Cano Coffee Company, Waldingfield Farm, Sixteen Mill, and Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake. Mama Lam’s will also return with Malaysian curry sauces, and their new hot oils.

All shoppers should bring their own bags, in accordance with New York City’s Plastic Bag Ban. And don’t forget to tag @Greenpointers on Instagram to show off your farmers market bounty!