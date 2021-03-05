Happy Friday! The sun is out and our guess is that outdoor seating at local bars will be full by happy hour.

This week, we showcased RebootNYC, a weekly substance-free dance party to shake off all those stay-at-home woes. We also featured JoJo & Co Pet Club, a new pet daycare, spa and boutique. We also checked in on North Brooklyn’s music venues, because we really can’t wait to get to a concert again.

In local politics, we saw two of our North Brooklyn legislators call for the impeachment of Governor Cuomo and also interviewed City Council candidate April Somboun.

We reported on the efforts to save the historic disco ball Rite Aid and community pushback against the slated renovations of Marsha P Johnson State Park. Construction on the public area halted on Friday afternoon. Also in the neighborhood: NYPD officers and DSS conducted a sweep under the BQE, removing unhoused people and their belongings. We’ll keep an eye on the situation, and report further on how we can best support our unhoused neighbors.

Need some weekend entertainment? Action City Comics opened on Manhattan Ave. and the McGolrick Farmers Market returns this Sunday! Homocats is also reprising its open studio show throughout the weekend. Thirsty? Grab a natural wine or beer at Torst, which has been faring the pandemic with adjusted service for almost a full year.

Get psyched for the week ahead by planning a weekday brunch outing or playdate at one of Greenpoint’s top playgrounds.

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Protesters are requesting the FDNY block permits for the proposed North Brooklyn Pipeline.

Food for Brooklyn is partnering with @studiosmallhome this weekend to collect home basics to donate. Although the main focus is on food, other items like toiletries and hygiene products are welcomed. Stop by 100 Freeman St Saturday or Sunday to drop off between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

TikTok Favorite Thrift Lab (37 Greenpoint Ave.) is selling handmade crochet bucket hats via DM.

Brooklyn Label permanently closed its doors, citing Covid’s business interruptions for the closure of the beloved restaurant. Konditori on Manhattan Ave. also closed the doors to its Swedish coffee shop, though other Brooklyn locations are still open.

Local designer Bloodlight & Bambi is looking for models in Williamsburg and Greenpoint.

New York City is starting door-to-door vaccinations for the homebound.