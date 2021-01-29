It was a chilly week in Greenpoint with an even colder weekend ahead! Cozy up indoors and catch up on our neighborhood news.

This week, we shared our guide to ranked choice voting, and looked at how New York City’s new minority distinction for LGBTQ-owned businesses affects Greenpoint business owners. We also checked in with neighbors debating the future of open streets.

Enjoy tips on how to get fresh food on the cheap with Too Good To Go and a fresh new spot to grab a matcha: Maison du Tsuru. If you’re in a cooking rut, check out Bar Beau’s new subscription boxes or order from one of the new restaurants that have opened during the pandemic. With restaurant extended through February 28th, you now also have a month to get $20.21 multicourse meal deals!

Need something to look forward to? Shop for a new ‘fit at Marmalade and start planning your perfect Valentine’s Day with our cute Covid-friendly date ideas.

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Pure Barre closed its studio at 225 Franklin St. The Long Island City studio at 46-32 Vernon Blvd. is now open.

Xilonen expanded its daytime menu and added a nighttime menu as well, with dishes like mushroom pozole and celeriac barbacoa tacos.

Bike commuters can now reach Manhattan faster and safer, thanks to new bike lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge and Queensboro Bridge.

Skyline Drive-In still has tickets for family-friendly drive-in screenings this weekend.

Urban Park Rangers are organizing a Tree ID event at McCarren Park on Sunday, January 31 for those who want to learn more about nature in Greenpoint.

Indoor dining is slated to return to New York City on Sunday, February 14, with a 25% capacity, as mandated by Governor Cuomo.