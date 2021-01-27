2020 was an unfathomably difficult year for all of us.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs were met with their own particular set of challenges, evolving the landscape of New York City as we know it. Many Greenpoint businesses were lucky, staying in business thanks to a combination of factors, like a high percentage of PPP loans in the 11222 zip code, forgiving landlords and loyal customers.

While we said goodbye to many beloved businesses, bars and restaurants over the past year, many have reopened in these vacant spaces, filling the neighborhood with more reasons than ever to shop local and love Greenpoint.

Below, a running list of Greenpoint’s small business openings during the pandemic:

Restaurants:

Little Tiffin

Edy’s Grocer

Green Lane Coffee

Espresso Paloma

Fandi Mata

Xilonen

La Merced Juice Bar

Bronx Ice

Brooklyn Whiskers

Mario’s Pizza

Edith’s

Acre

Fresh My Day

Retail:

Vessel Floats

Marmalade

Azure Gourmet

Field Trip Flowers

Building Blocks of Greenpoint

Jojo & Co Pet Club