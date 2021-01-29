New York City Restaurant Week is back for winter, and this year, more restaurants than ever before are participating. Over 570 restaurants have signed up for NYC & Company’s new iteration of the biannual food festival, “NYC Restaurant Week To Go,” which has now been extended through the end of February.

Initially created 29 years ago to put diners in seats during a typically slow time in the hospitality industry, New York City Restaurant Week is staying true to its mission, and COVID-19 protocol, partnering with restaurants to offer an entrée and at least one side for lunch and/or dinner, all for $20.21. MasterCard holders can also register online for a $10 off discount. Special Restaurant Week menus are offered at safe outdoor dining locations and for takeout.

To help the restaurant industry during this dire time, NYC & Company waived participation fees for the program. Restaurants that still want to participate can register online by 5pm on Tuesday, February 2.

So far, 78 Brooklyn eateries are participating in New York City Restaurant Week, many more than before. Locally, here’s where to order from: