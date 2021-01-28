Valentine’s Day’s is coming up, and if you’re eager to celebrate this unusual season of love in Greenpoint, we’ve got you. Sumptuous dinners by candlelight might be a little different this February 14th, you certainly don’t have to cook the meal yourself, or spend another night glued to your couch.

With a little planning and help from cupid, whether you’re hoping for a lovey-dovey meal for two, festivities with friends, or a full day of family fun, your Valentine’s Day in Greenpoint can be as special as it is any year—and even a bit more adventurous! Enjoy these date ideas leading up to, on, and even after Sunday, February 14th.

Greenpoint, Je t’aime

Have you watched too much Emily in Paris? While you might not be able to whisk your beloved away for a weekend in the city of love, you can certainly be romantique right here. Greet the day with some delectable, buttery French pastries at La Bicyclette or Charlotte Patisserie. Then, make like a flaneur and promenade through Greenpoint’s parks — first dandifying yourself at one of our many vintage shops. Right on Manhattan Avenue, you can find Mirth Vintage, Awoke Vintage, or Dusty Rose Vintage. Grab the fromage of your choice at Monger’s Palate and a bottle (or two) of good French vintage at Parlour Wines or Vine Box. For dinner, place an order to-go (or stay) at French spots Citroën or Le Gamin.

A Family Affair To Remember

If your Valentine’s Day comes with your very own little cupids in tow, get your start bright and early at Peter Pan Donut & Pastry, where you can nab any pink or red frosted sweets before the grown-ups get to them. If you’re more of an ice cream family, sleep in and get your favorite scoops at Davey’s Ice Cream. Then jet on over to the playgrounds at McGolrick Park. After, head to Brooklyn Craft Company where you can pick up some Valentines for everyone to exchange, or, alternatively, pick up some supplies to jazz up your own (or, if you’re kids are a bit older, why not go for it with an embroidery kit!). To indulge in a true kid-friendly dinner, order Vinnie’s famed pizza in a pizza box (you read that right!). For older kids, the night doesn’t need to end there! Keep an eye out for Skyline Drive-In’s Valentine’s viewing options.

A Self-Care Sunday

Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, which seems like the perfect chance to indulge in a full day of self-care. Start the day at Lili and Cata—for an outdoor mani/pedi (treatments are waterless) and sip on a cup of tea or coffee from their bar. Stroll over to Getaway, and sip on any of a variety of alcohol-free beverages. In the mornings, breakfast burritos are also served up (Getaway closes at 2 p.m. on Sundays). Before heading home, pop into Antidote Chocolate to boost your cacao health (or order online!) and Bellocq Tea Atelier for some teas to soothe any Sunday Scaries. Choose a treat for yourself at Ovenly, where conversation cookie cakes are also available for pre-sale.

The Culture Lovers

Are your passions the muses of art, literature, and music? In that case, start your day with a coffee at Upright Coffee before heading over to visit the Faurschou Foundation, a public venue for a portion of the art collection of Danish dealer-turned-philanthropist Jens Faurschou (appointments are required). Once you’re heady with artwork head over to Captured Tracks to peruse records or Word Bookstore to buy your beloved a collection of poems perhaps, then make your way to Milk & Roses restaurant for a romantic backyard drink or dinner.

That’s Amore

Moonstruck, the classic, kooky cinematic Italian-American Brooklyn romance starring Cher and Nicolas Cage, has had a resurgence in popularity during these recent months of quarantine. Create your special Greenpoint day of la dolce vita this Valentine’s Day. Start out your day by swinging by Fortunato Brothers for some Italian sweets for later. If you do your shopping on Saturday, you can stop by Emily’s Pork Store on Graham Avenue to pick up meats and pasta if you plan to do your own cooking, then pop by The Richardson to pick-up some pre-mixed takeaway Negroni. For delivery or outdoor dining, you’ll have the hard choice between Naked Dog, Forma Pasta Factory, or Scalino. And make sure to keep a bottle of red wine on hand for your evening at-home streaming of Moonstruck!