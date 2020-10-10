Happy weekend Greenpointers!

This week brought the closure of NYC neighborhoods where COVID infections are reemerging at an alarming rate. In effect for at least the next two weeks, sections of Brooklyn are now off limits for in-person schools, non-essential businesses, and for large gatherings with a warning from Mayor Bill de Blasio that fines of up to $15,000 per day will be handed out. Greenpoint is not impacted by the new restrictions, but the city said it will continue to monitor a Williamsburg coronavirus surge.

To help navigate the boundaries and closures, the city released a searchable map showing restrictions by address: check out the COVID-19 Zone Finder for more info.

In other local news, Greenpointers were delighted this week with the announcement that lobby service will launch at the new Greenpoint Library on October 20th.

This weekend, Greenpoint Terminal Market hosts a food drive benefitting Food For Brooklyn from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. On Sunday, North Brooklyn Mutual Aid will collect compost scraps in McGolrick Park from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., along with a winter clothing drive for the BRC men’s shelter also in the park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Looking ahead to next week, a blood drive will take place in Williamsburg at 200 Woodpoint Road on Thursday from 11 a.m – 5 p.m.

Enjoy the ideal fall weekend safely, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: