Happy weekend Greenpointers!
This week brought the closure of NYC neighborhoods where COVID infections are reemerging at an alarming rate. In effect for at least the next two weeks, sections of Brooklyn are now off limits for in-person schools, non-essential businesses, and for large gatherings with a warning from Mayor Bill de Blasio that fines of up to $15,000 per day will be handed out. Greenpoint is not impacted by the new restrictions, but the city said it will continue to monitor a Williamsburg coronavirus surge.
To help navigate the boundaries and closures, the city released a searchable map showing restrictions by address: check out the COVID-19 Zone Finder for more info.
In other local news, Greenpointers were delighted this week with the announcement that lobby service will launch at the new Greenpoint Library on October 20th.
This weekend, Greenpoint Terminal Market hosts a food drive benefitting Food For Brooklyn from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. On Sunday, North Brooklyn Mutual Aid will collect compost scraps in McGolrick Park from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., along with a winter clothing drive for the BRC men’s shelter also in the park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Looking ahead to next week, a blood drive will take place in Williamsburg at 200 Woodpoint Road on Thursday from 11 a.m – 5 p.m.
Enjoy the ideal fall weekend safely, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- A new book from local historian Geoff Cobb explores how the Williamsburg Bridge transformed Brooklyn. (Greenpointers)
- Police are seeking a Williamsburg hit-and-run driver. (Greenpointers)
- Vinnie’s is delivering comforting words with their signature pies. (Greenpointers)
- Acme Fish and Rubenstein Partners are planning a new Greenpoint Development. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Fans of Kellogg’s Diner are fighting to save the classic Williamsburg eatery from closure. (News 12)
- Elite Williamsburg, a new Latin American restaurant pivoted to stay open during the pandemic. (News 12)
- Lendlease bought a $110 million stake in 1 India St from JZ Capital Partners. (The Real Deal)
- Permits were filed for a seven-story mixed-use building for 352 Meeker Ave. in Williamsburg. (NY YIMBY)
- Lincoln Restler launched his campaign for Stephen Levin’s term-limited City Council seat. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Brooklyn Global Prep signed a long-term lease for the ground-floor of The Oosten at 429 Kent Ave. (Commercial Observer)
- Three Williamsburg waterfront condo boards are suing the city over the upkeep of parks and public spaces. (AM NY)
- Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 61 Metropolitan Ave. (NY YIMBY)
- New restrictions from the NYPD essentially bans protests in COVID hotspots. (NY1)
- September was deadliest month for cyclists since 2014. (NY Daily News)