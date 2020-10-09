The NYPD are searching for the driver who slammed into two pedestrians Wednesday night in Williamsburg before fleeing the scene.

SHOCKING VIDEO: of yesterday’s hit & run at Lee av x Wallabout st where 2 pedestrians were struck, also of the same car hitting a biker earlier at Broadway x Wythe av, police & @WspuShomrim are still searching for the driver. The 2 pedestrians were taken to hospital & are B”h ok. https://t.co/jm8lAvx7Kg pic.twitter.com/yfV9FLROAo — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) October 8, 2020

A hit-and-run driver turned right into the busy intersection at Lee Avenue and Wallabout Street hitting a man and woman, both 19-years-old, just after midnight on Wednesday, CBSN reports: “One of the victims was tossed to the middle of the road, the other tumbled onto Lee Avenue after being pushed by the car.”

Video captured by the Twitter account Williamsburg News shows the red Lexus with Maryland license plates plowing into the two pedestrians before speeding away. The vehicle was abandoned two blocks away at Nostrand and Park Avenues with a shattered front windshield.

Both victims survived the crash and were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Information can be shared with the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or on their website.