Ordering a pizza may be a New Yorker’s ultimate form of self-care, but one Brooklyn pizzeria is taking it up a notch.

Vinnie’s Pizzeria (148 Bedford Ave.), known for their excellent plain slices and unusual pies, like a black bean topped Black Panther pizza recently created in honor of Chadwick Boseman, has added “positive reinforcement” to the menu.

Apparently available for delivery only, a dollar gets Vinnie’s customers comforting words, that is, a delivery driver will look you straight in the eye and say, “Everything’s gonna be okay and you’re doing the best you can.” Is there any better way to kick off pizza night? Those who do select this emotionally special delivery should be prepared to tip big.

Vinnie’s Pizzeria has been trying to add joy to the community throughout the pandemic, moving their iconic Ninja Turtle pizza bench to a socially distant sidewalk seating area, and staying open until 3 a.m. on weekends, midnight on weekdays, to satiate our need for cheese.

Vinnie’s has also been selling t-shirts and face masks on Etsy, with almost 400 orders to date. The $10 T. Hanks face mask is a niche piece of PPE, based on Vinnie’s Pizzeria’s famous trash can. Because if anything sums up this year, it’s a lifesaving piece of fabric, inspired by garbage, the purchase of which supports a small business. We’re all just doing the best we can.