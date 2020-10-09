The freshly constructed 15,000 square-foot Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) will open for limited service in October after months of delays due to the on-going pandemic.

On Tuesday October 20th, the Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center will debut with lobby service and will serve “as both a full-service library and a community hub for environmental awareness, activism and education,” according to the Brooklyn Public Library website.

Construction on the eco-friendly building was completed in August while city inspections and landscaping work continued through September.

The Greenpoint Library (Image courtesy of Marble Fairbanks)

The new library is approximately double the size of the former Greenpoint Library with an emphasis environmental education and sustainability:

Greenpoint Library features elements that interact with the natural world, including a gardened reading deck, windows that act as sun dials, and a cistern to collect rainwater for the rooftop demonstration garden. Inside, the library has distinct adult, young adult and children’s reading rooms and collection spaces, and community spaces for regular library programming as well as those supporting environmental education. Lab spaces for interactive projects, a large community event space (which divides into two of the lab spaces), lounge seating, small meeting rooms and staff spaces are distributed on the two main floors.

BPL cardholders can now place holds on materials for pick in Greenpoint on October 20th. For more lobby service locations check out the BPL website.

The Friends of Greenpoint Library are currently seeking people to do “book or poetry readings, musical performances, to speak on the history of Greenpoint and the Greenpoint Library Branch, or just say how excited you are for the opening day.” Submissions are due by October 19th.

The Greenpoint Library (Image courtesy of Marble Fairbanks)