Happy weekend Greenpointers! This week students returned to classrooms for in-person teaching for the first time since winter, and NYC restaurants were given the green light for indoor dining at 25% capacity starting on September 30th.

Temperature checks, face coverings (when not seated) and the collection of contact tracing information will all be implemented for the return of in-door dining, and the city will utilize 400 ‘enforcement personnel’ to ensure compliance.

If you’re looking for weekend events Bushwick Inlet Park is celebrating City of Water Day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a marine biologist-lead workshop to “discover and explore marine life at low tide on the Bushwick Inlet Park jetty.”

A Greencycle back-to-school swap for “cleaned, gently used and useable items” is happening Saturday from noon – 3 p.m. at N. 15th Street between Nassau Avenue and Banker Street.

The Greenpoint Terminal Market is also open this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with dozens of vendors, food carts, roller skating and a farmer’s market on Sunday.

Enjoy the final fleeting summer days, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: