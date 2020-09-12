Happy weekend Greenpointers! This week students returned to classrooms for in-person teaching for the first time since winter, and NYC restaurants were given the green light for indoor dining at 25% capacity starting on September 30th.
Temperature checks, face coverings (when not seated) and the collection of contact tracing information will all be implemented for the return of in-door dining, and the city will utilize 400 ‘enforcement personnel’ to ensure compliance.
If you’re looking for weekend events Bushwick Inlet Park is celebrating City of Water Day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a marine biologist-lead workshop to “discover and explore marine life at low tide on the Bushwick Inlet Park jetty.”
A Greencycle back-to-school swap for “cleaned, gently used and useable items” is happening Saturday from noon – 3 p.m. at N. 15th Street between Nassau Avenue and Banker Street.
The Greenpoint Terminal Market is also open this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with dozens of vendors, food carts, roller skating and a farmer’s market on Sunday.
Enjoy the final fleeting summer days, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Greenpoint studio spaces for creatives are emptying as a landlord offers few concessions. (Greenpointers)
- Neighborhood bar Minnows opened at 167 Nassau Ave. after loosing investors due to the pandemic. (Greenpointers)
- Meet Greenpoint’s “pizza girl” who delivers pies by bike in Brooklyn. (Greenpointers)
- A vigil and march for Sarah Pitts biked from Fort Greene to McCarren Park on Friday. (Greenpointers) (News 12 Brooklyn)
- Emile Bazile is set to become AD-50’s first Black male District Leader. (Greenpointers)
- Amazon leased 40,000 square feet of space at 25 Kent for a music studio. (Greenpointers)
- Diamond Bar adds taco brunch and movie screenings to fall programming. (Greenpointers)
- Chiko has launched a new Taiwanese menu. (Greenpointers)
- Subjectively affordable apartments are now available in the NYC housing lottery at the Greenpoint Landing mega-development. (Brownstoner)
- Kestane Kebab plans to open a 2nd location on Franklin Street this fall.
- The fourth cyclist killed in NYC this month was struck on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn. (NY1)
- Have you spotted the eFoil riders on the East River? (NY Times)
- Council Member Antonio Reynoso has proposed a car-free busway for Berry Street. (Streetsblog)
- Construction is complete at 65 Graham Ave. (NY YIMBY)
- Weekend bike rides in NYC are up 57% in 2020 with a large increase in North Brooklyn. (NY Post)
- Many yoga studios have moved online or are closing altogether in NYC as the pandemic drags on. (Market Watch)
- The pandemic may force the closure of a newly opened Long Island City film studio. (amNY)