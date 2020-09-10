At the start of the summer Chiko (954 Manhattan Ave.) pivoted from an upscale sushi restaurant with a 13 course omakase menu to a takeout-only format serving affordable Sichuan-inspired dishes in response to the indoor dining restrictions caused by the pandemic.

After sampling the dishes of Sichuan Province, this week Chiko introduced a new modestly priced Taiwanese menu. Appetizers range from $5 for Taiwanese pickles (meant to compliment the entrees) to $11 for slow braised pork buns, and entrees range from $13 for the vegan Hakka stir fry with rice to $15 for the 3-cup chicken with rice which is flavored with soy sauce, rice wine, tomatoes and basil.

Sake Mojito

Beverages are also available to-go including herbal plum juice or bubble tea for $3, $10 sake mojitos or $30 for a bottle of premium sake.

Takeout can be ordered by calling the restaurant directly and delivery is available via Caviar and Doordash. Chiko is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Braised Pork with Rice