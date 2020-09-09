Amazon will expand its presence in Williamsburg with a planned live-streaming music studio at 25 Kent, the new Bushwick Inlet Park-adjacent office and retail building owned by Rubenstein Partners.

Amazon Music, which launched a streaming service in 2016 to compete with companies such as Spotify, has leased 40,000 square-feet at 25 Kent “to use the location as studio and production space for the music service,” Business Insider reports.

25 Kent was rumored to be a potential site for Amazon’s HQ2, but a search for the company’s second headquarters ultimately fell through after Long Island City was announced as the location.

The corporate goliath’s planned music studio will join its other businesses in the neighborhood. An Amazon Fashion photography studio opened at 35 Kent Ave. in 2013 and the Amazon-owned organic grocery chain Whole Foods opened a store at 238 Bedford Ave. in 2016. Elswhere in Brooklyn, the first online-only Whole Foods store opened at Industry City on September 1st, and in Manhattan, Amazon purchased the former Lord & Taylor flagship store on Fifth Avenue for approximately $1 billion to convert the building into a “tech hub.”

With a new partnership with the app Twitch announced last week, Amazon Music could potentially utilize the Williamsburg studio space to live stream music performances, according to Business Insider, but details have yet to be announced by Amazon.

This is a developing story…