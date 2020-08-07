Di An Di Offers Personalized Private Vietnamese Cooking Classes
Di An Di has made several pandemic-related pivots to keep Greenpointers well-fed, most recently opening a new spacious sidewalk seating area for restaurant guests. Now, yet another addition to the Vietnamese restaurant will satisfy Greenpointers’ palates: Cooking Classes.
Starting in September, Di An Di’s sous chef, Quan Ngo, will be holding virtual cooking classes where he’ll walk students through the steps of making a homemade Vietnamese meal. The first at-home dinner will center around a staple sauce in Vietnamese cooking, nước màu (caramel sauce) which has an amber-rich hue and adds a sweet, lightly smoky profile to savory-caramelized dishes. Participants can choose if they’d prefer to braise, grill or glaze in their one-hour private cooking class taught via Zoom on Sundays at 6:00 p.m.
Classes cost $200 and include a pantry box with custom ingredients for the students’ specified menu. Every box will also include extra ingredients for students to practice their skills in future meals after class. Chef Ngo will also include time for kitchen Q&A, to talk through the contents of the pantry box items and different ways the ingredients supplied in the box can be used. Detailed recipe sheets will also be included, to make the class easy to follow along. Menus include entrees like suon ram (glazed pork ribs), thit kho (braised pork belly) and nem nuong (grilled Vietnamese pork sausage), along with several sides.
At Di an Di, we do our best to encompass the nostalgic flavors of our Vietnamese American experiences in every dish at the restaurant. Those memories of refrigerators and pantries with all sorts of culinary mysteries, the amazing smells of someone cooking up a storm, and the quality time spent sitting together around the table. Now we want to bring those memories to your kitchen! Our sous chef, @quanngooo , will be holding private cooking classes where he’ll walk you through the steps of making a homemade Vietnamese meal. Think of Quan as your very own Vietnamese mom if she did dips and pull-ups all day! All necessary ingredients to get cooking will be boxed and ready for pick up at the restaurant! So what’s for dinner tonight? We’re starting off the dinner series around a staple sauce in Vietnamese cooking, nước màu- caramel sauce. It has an amber-rich hue and adds a sweet, lightly smoky profile to savory-caramelized dishes. Choose amongst the different styles of cooking for your private dinner classes: * • Braise * • Grilled * • Glaze Each theme has personalized menus which include traditional side dishes to give you the 360 Vietnamese mom experience, and every box of ingredients has extra for you to practice your skills after lessons. Click on the link in our bio to learn more or visit our market account @dicho.nyc .