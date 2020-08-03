Fashion Sundae Episode 33: Emerging From Quarantine

The Watching New York candid street fashion series from Greenpoint-based photographer Johnny Cirillo is emerging once again from quarantine. Cirillo hit pause on the series back in March, much like the rest of NYC, during the initial pandemic outbreak.

Now that New Yorkers have adjusted their styles and outfits to incorporate masks and face coverings, Cirillo is back on Bedford Avenue observing the styles on the other side of the park for Episode 33: