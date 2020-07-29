Affordable Lottery at Greenpoint Landing Starts at $2,370 for a Studio

The latest affordable housing lottery that is soon to open in Greenpoint is at the 22-acre Greenpoint Landing mega-development. 235 apartments are up for grabs between the One Blue Slip and Two Blue Slip towers, which were developed by Brookfield Properties, ranging in price from $2,370 per month for a studio to $3,530 for a three-bedroom unit.

Catered to middle-income applicants, rent stabalized apartments are available for households one to seven people with combined annual incomes of $81,258 – $183,300.

Greenpoint Landing will have approximately 5,500 total apartments and 11 towers once completed. Two Tetris-like buildings resembling a ziggurat and its inverse are under construction at the development with 745 apartments and a 2.5 acre waterfront park planned.

The the first commercial tenant, Eleva Coffee ,opened on the ground-floor of 7 Bell Slip in December and the 24-hour grocery store Riverside Market plans to open in the same building this fall.

A breakdown of the 235 “affordable” apartments at One and Two Blue Slip includes 64 studios for $2,370 per month, 119 one-bedrooms for $2,542 per month, 48 two-bedrooms for $3,063 per month, and four three-bedrooms for $3,530 per month; one application per property may be submitted here.

More details via CityRealty:

The affordable apartments will enjoy the same hardwood floors, energy-efficient appliances, in-unit washer/dryers, and waterfront vistas as their market-rate counterparts in both buildings, which are currently offering up to three months free rent. One Blue Slip’s market-rate availabilities range from $2,935/month for studios to $9,350/month for three-bedrooms, and available units at Two Blue Slip range from $3,015/month for studios to $6,244/month for two-beds. All residents will have access to an amenity package that includes concierge service, co-working space, media room, lounge, children’s playroom, and fitness center. One Blue Slip boasts an outdoor terrace with kitchen, Two Blue Slip is home to an outdoor pool, and all amenities were designed to make the most of spectacular river and Manhattan skyline views.