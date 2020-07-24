Greenpoint This Week: McCarren Hawk Down, Car Part Thefts Up, Election Results Out, and More!

On Friday, Mayor de Blasio announced the addition of “Play Streets” to the Open Streets program, which is meant for New Yorkers to have more space for recreation while social distancing this summer.

Play Streets will start to roll out next week primarily near NYCHA developments and will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for children to participate in arts and craft activities and sports. North Brooklyn’s only Play Street so far is Humboldt Street from Moore to Varet Street.

A number of volunteer cleanups will take place this weekend, including a McCarren Park cleanup scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. with Echoed Voices, followed by a cleanup at the Manhattan Avenue Street End Park at 11 a.m. with the Newtown Creek Alliance, and more are being organized with the North Brooklyn Open Space Stewards at Macri Triangle in Williamsburg on Friday and at McGolrick Park on Sunday; sign up with the stewards here for more info.

The McCarren Park gathering will host a black-owned business night Saturday at 7 p.m. with local businesses owners speaking on their experiences in the neighborhood. A screening of the school-to-prison pipeline documentary “Notes From The Field” will follow at 8:30 p.m.

Speaking of McCarren Park, a McCarren hawk sadly died this week, and the culprit is likely rat poison, according to the Wild Bird Fund.

As a reminder, while the McCarren and McGolrick Park farmers markets continue to run strong, Domino Park launched a green market two weeks ago which is now open every Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Keep cool out there this weekend, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: