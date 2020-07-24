Greenpoint This Week: McCarren Hawk Down, Car Part Thefts Up, Election Results Out, and More!
On Friday, Mayor de Blasio announced the addition of “Play Streets” to the Open Streets program, which is meant for New Yorkers to have more space for recreation while social distancing this summer.
Play Streets will start to roll out next week primarily near NYCHA developments and will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for children to participate in arts and craft activities and sports. North Brooklyn’s only Play Street so far is Humboldt Street from Moore to Varet Street.
A number of volunteer cleanups will take place this weekend, including a McCarren Park cleanup scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. with Echoed Voices, followed by a cleanup at the Manhattan Avenue Street End Park at 11 a.m. with the Newtown Creek Alliance, and more are being organized with the North Brooklyn Open Space Stewards at Macri Triangle in Williamsburg on Friday and at McGolrick Park on Sunday; sign up with the stewards here for more info.
The McCarren Park gathering will host a black-owned business night Saturday at 7 p.m. with local businesses owners speaking on their experiences in the neighborhood. A screening of the school-to-prison pipeline documentary “Notes From The Field” will follow at 8:30 p.m.
Speaking of McCarren Park, a McCarren hawk sadly died this week, and the culprit is likely rat poison, according to the Wild Bird Fund.
As a reminder, while the McCarren and McGolrick Park farmers markets continue to run strong, Domino Park launched a green market two weeks ago which is now open every Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Keep cool out there this weekend, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Catalytic converter thefts, an auto part which can costs thousands to replace, are on the rise in Greenpoint. (Greenpointers)
- Brooklyn Charm is closing their Williamsburg shop and moving the HQ to California. (Greenpointers)
- Greenpoint’s latest closures include Alameda, Downtown Marketplace, Maha Rose and Loren Denim. (Greenpointers)
- Manhattan Avenue’s Chiko pivots From Omakase to Sichuan takeout. (Greenpointers)
- Adelina’s will close in August after eight years on Greenpoint Avenue. (Greenpointers)
- Domino Park added security guards causing some residents to question the purpose. (Greenpointers)
- A local news reporter died after falling from a Revel scooter near the intersection of Franklin and India streets. (Greenpointers)
- Sandwich shop, Troppo Stretto, opened in Long Island City. (Gothamist)
- Volunteers in Greenpoint are managing upkeep of the Open Streets in the neighborhood. (Streetsblog)
- New York elected a new class of progressive legislators, including Greenpoint activist Emily Gallagher. (NY Times)
- Carolyn Maloney is pulling ahead of Suraj Patel with the absentee ballot count. (NY Post)
- Greenpoint-based fabrication studio Pink Sparrow shifts focus to help restaurants build outdoor seating. (New 12)
- New security measures at Domino Park raises concerns. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Find the relaunched Smorasburg, “Smorg to Go,” at North 6th Street and Kent Avenue. (Gothamist)
- Bruman Realty sold 14 residential rental buildings across Northern and Central Brooklyn for $1.25 billion. (The Real Deal)
- See renderings of a five-story residential building planned at 76 N. 8th St. (NY YIMBY)
- The MTA is warning of fair hikes loosing $200 million per week due to the coronavirus crisis. (NY1)
- A Kent Avenue development and possible future home of Trader Joes is nearly complete. (Brownstoner)
- Wythe Hotel rents rooms as $200 per day office spaces. (Fast Company)