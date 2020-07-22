Latest Closures Include Kinfolk, Alameda, Maha Rose, Loren Denim and More

In the latest round of closures a number of businesses in Greenpoint and Williamsburg have confirmed their final brick-and-mortar days.

Kinfolk (90 Wythe Ave.), home to pop-up restaurants and a retail and events space, is closing after 12 years on Wythe Avenue. The North Williamsburg venue experienced a significant decline in business due to the L train shutdown and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kinfolk’s creative director who spoke with Complex.

Kinfolk posted an announcement on social media stating that the closure is due to a “piling up of operational costs” :

It’s with great sadness we share the news that Kinfolk will not be returning & is closing its doors permanently. This is not a decision that has been made lightly. Unfortunately, the reality of the extended shut down and piling up of operational costs has essentially forced the decision to be made for us. We are heartbroken and did not want this to be the way that we said goodbye. We could not be more proud of the 12 years we spent on the corner of North 11th and Wythe Ave. We could not be more proud of our staff past and present. We could not be more proud of the talent who shared their passions with us. Finally, we could not be more proud of the community that built us, sustained us, and made it feel like, for better or worse, home. Through the main phases that have been Kinfolk, our main goal has always been to cultivate a culture and connection, we’re getting people to space to express and be there 100% true selves. We cannot stress the amount of gratitude we have for everyone who took part in and added to our ever evolving community. We can only hope the energy created in our spaces will inspire and help grow the next scene, sparking a future of an ever-changing New York still built an expression acceptance and freedom to be yourself. This is the ethos we believe that makes the city the best place on planet Earth. With all the love in our hearts we hope to see you all on the next path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loren & BLKSMTH denim (@loren_denim) on Jul 11, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT

For the past decade, Loren Denim ( 80 Nassau Ave.) has operated their McCarren Park-adjacent work studio and retail space featuring their heritage brand BLKSMTH DENIM. After temporarily closing last winter during NY’s coronavirus-induced economic pause, the Greenpoint shop hosted a closeout sale last weekend with an announcement posted on Instagram: “With sadness, after 10 years of business, we are closing. I have so many great memories here. I’ve met so many great people here. I’ve have so many amazing people work for me here. I want to thank everyone who has supported our little denim shop over the last 10 years. Thank you, you will be missed.”

View this post on Instagram #kinfolklife 🖤 A post shared by Kinfolk (@kinfolklife) on Jul 14, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Greenpoint’s healing arts destination, Maha Rose, is closing their 97 Green Street shop of seven years with an online and in-store sale (hours TBA). Maha Rose will continue with online workshops and healing sessions during the pandemic, along with an online shop featuring many of the items from the store.

The Garden (921 Manhattan Ave.) abruptly closed last November after 25 years in business. Downtown Marketplace quickly opened in its place with some of the same stock, mostly new staff and a reduced prepared foods section. After a short stint on the corner of Manhattan Avenue and Kent Street, Downtown Marketplace is currently clearing out store stock and is preparing to close later this week.

Last weekend, Brooklyn Charm announced the closure of their New York stores in Chelsea and Williamsburg: “It causes us great sadness to announce that Brooklyn Charm will be officially closing all of our New York locations.” The 145 Bedford Ave. location will permanently close on August 2nd, and the lone remaining Brooklyn Charm store in Ventura California will remain open, according to owner Tracie Campbell. “We sadly were destroyed financially on the East Coast,” she said. A closeout sale at the Williamsburg shop started last weekend and the Chelsea shop is already closed.

The American bistro Alameda (195 Franklin St.), which opened in 2013 with a swanky rustic design from co-owners the Haselgrave brothers, temporarily closed last winter during the state’s pause and reopened in May with a reduced menu. The restaurant announced its permanent closure on Instagram Wednesday: “Its been a great run. Grateful for everyone that came in and made this place what it was.”