Woman Dies Following Franklin Street Revel Scooter Crash

A 26-year-old woman died on Saturday evening as a result of a scooter accident on Franklin Street, multiple news outlets report.

Nina Kapur, who worked at CBS2 as a news reporter, was riding as a passenger on a Revel scooter when she was ‘thrown’ to the ground after the driver, a 26-year-old male, swerved for ‘unknown reasons’ near the intersection of Franklin and India Streets on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m., NBC reports.

The driver and Kapur were transported to Bellevue Hospital, where Kapur was pronounced dead.

Switched up the background for my digital reports. Make sure you’re tuning into @CBSNewYork for the latest in the tristate area! pic.twitter.com/rxv3zji0hm — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) June 26, 2020

Long known by local residents as a perilous bike route prone for collisions, Franklins Street is also a trucking route with two-way traffic running through one of Greenpoint’s busiest commercial strips. The intersection of Franklin and India Streets received a stop sign and crosswalk markings from the Dept. of Transportation in March.

Protected bike lanes for a portion of Franklin Street were announced in January as part of Mayor de Blasio’s green wave plan which was a response to an uptick in cyclist deaths in NYC in 2019.

A few days prior to the fatal Franklin Street Revel crash, a 38-year-old man was in critical condition following an accident on a Revel scooter on Steinway Street in Queens, the NY Post reports.

Kapur tweeted earlier this month at Revel seeking customer service support and was a Syracuse University graduate from Pennsylvania who had worked for the past year as a news reporter for CBS2.

@_GoRevel hi I have been trying to contact revel support for an hour an half now, can someone please help me? — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) July 14, 2020

Nina brought a ray of sunshine everywhere she went. A beautiful person inside and out. She worked so hard and had such a bright future ahead. My heart is absolutely broken. Rest In Peace @ninakapur1 pic.twitter.com/Q6hmNfHgHH — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) July 20, 2020