Greenpoint This Week: Protest at ‘Murder Bar,’ Clean up at Transmitter, Phase 2 Is Here, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! It’s a Saturday Summer Solstice and what better way is there to kickoff the longest day of the year than cleaning up your neighborhood? To help remedy overflowing garbage cans, a volunteer Transmitter Park cleanup session is happening today starting at 10 a.m. and all are welcome to join (bring masks, gloves and trash bags if possible).

Yesterday was the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, which is on track to become an official New York State holiday. A number of murals in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were painted on Greenpoint walls in recent days, and Eckford Street Studio is currently holding a call for proposals for a BLM mural to be painted on the facade of the 70 Eckford St. studio. Two proposals will be chosen, one each for July and August.

Early voting for the June 23rd democratic primaries remains open through Sunday, and regular voting takes place on Tuesday; find your poll site here.

The Phase 2 reopening of NYC commences on Monday with barbershops and outdoor dining at restaurants set to resume along with the reopening of playgrounds. Still not permitted are malls, gyms, in-door movie theaters and amusement parks.

Coming up next week is Brooklyn Community Board 1’s monthly public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, but public space is limited for the virtual meeting. Those who wish to speak for up to two minutes during the public portion must register ahead of time by sending an email to [email protected]

Saturday is also the deadline to submit your recipes for Archestratus’s first cookbook in an ongoing community series with all proceeds going to organizations supporting Black Live Matter.

Have a safe start to your summer and catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: