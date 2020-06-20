Greenpoint This Week: Protest at ‘Murder Bar,’ Clean up at Transmitter, Phase 2 Is Here, and More!
Happy weekend Greenpointers! It’s a Saturday Summer Solstice and what better way is there to kickoff the longest day of the year than cleaning up your neighborhood? To help remedy overflowing garbage cans, a volunteer Transmitter Park cleanup session is happening today starting at 10 a.m. and all are welcome to join (bring masks, gloves and trash bags if possible).
Yesterday was the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, which is on track to become an official New York State holiday. A number of murals in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were painted on Greenpoint walls in recent days, and Eckford Street Studio is currently holding a call for proposals for a BLM mural to be painted on the facade of the 70 Eckford St. studio. Two proposals will be chosen, one each for July and August.
Early voting for the June 23rd democratic primaries remains open through Sunday, and regular voting takes place on Tuesday; find your poll site here.
The Phase 2 reopening of NYC commences on Monday with barbershops and outdoor dining at restaurants set to resume along with the reopening of playgrounds. Still not permitted are malls, gyms, in-door movie theaters and amusement parks.
Coming up next week is Brooklyn Community Board 1’s monthly public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, but public space is limited for the virtual meeting. Those who wish to speak for up to two minutes during the public portion must register ahead of time by sending an email to [email protected]
Saturday is also the deadline to submit your recipes for Archestratus’s first cookbook in an ongoing community series with all proceeds going to organizations supporting Black Live Matter.
Have a safe start to your summer and catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- A protest brought out neighbors to condemn the alleged racism of the owner of Tommy’s Tavern aka ‘Murder Bar.’ (Greenpointers).
- Senator Julia Salazar says she will continue to push for progressive change in Albany if reelected. (Greenpointers)
- OTT Thai closed after 20 years in Greenpoint and Little Tiffin is set to open in its place of July 1st. (Greenpointers)
- Try your chances with this NYC affordable housing waitlist lottery at the newly constructed 217 Freeman St. (Greenpointers)
- Where is my absentee ballot and how can I still vote? (Gothamist)
- Greenpoint’s new drive-in cinema has opened ticket sales for screenings this week, and the price points are causing a stir. (Greenpointers)
- The pandemic isn’t over, but you may not know that walking around Williamsburg. (NY Times)
- Following its Greenpoint closure, Xi’an Famous Foods may be forced to shutter more locations due to coronavirus. (Eater NY)
- See what it was like skateboarding in pre-gentrification Williamsburg. (Jenkem)
- Mediterranean restaurant Sami & Susu (279 Grand St.) celebrated it’s grand opening in Williamsburg on Tuesday. (Greenpointers)
- Lawmakers helped to saw open locked playgrounds in Williamsburg and other Brooklyn neighborhoods. (NY Post)
- Levain Bakery is set to open their first Williamsburg location. (Eater NY)
- The race between Assemblyman Joe Lentol and Emily Gallgher gets personal as Gallgher’s college blog is aired in public. (NY Post)
- Watch a televised debate between Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and the three challengers vying for her seat. (NY1)