Garbage Is Piling Up in Transmitter Park and Neighbors Have a Clean Up Plan

Trash spilling out Transmitter Park garbage cans and piling up on Greenpoint streets is not only bad for the environment it’s an eyesore that degrades the quality of life, according to a Greenpoint-based fashion photographer Christina Emilie, who is organizing a volunteer cleanup in the neighborhood this weekend.

“Litter is something I’ve always acknowledged and felt strongly about. I’ve always been passionate about the environment,” she said.

After noticing an increase in the amount of litter on Greenpoint streets in spring as more people emerged from coronavirus quarantine, Emilie says that she turned her frustrations into action.

“Just the last few months, with everything escalating, I finally hit a breaking point where I knew I needed to step outside of my walls and start making changes in my neighborhood,” Emilie said.

Near the end of May, she incorporated solo trash cleanups into her daily routine while sharing her Transmitter Park cleanup progress through Instagram photos, gaining the attention of like-minded neighbors who asked if they could join.

“Right away I knew I needed to to see how I could organize something and to continue to relay this message of why I initiated picking up trash in the first place,” Emilie says.

Viewing the world through a camera lens in her professional life, Emilie says that there’s a simple beauty to cherish in everyday surroundings, and that the volunteer cleanup initiative helps to bring out the best in people during an otherwise stressful and isolated time for humanity.

McGolrick Park is also currently experiencing a garbage can overflow problem, especially on weekends, and residents nearby requested Emilie organize a similar cleanup there.

“McCarren is usually good because it’s a state park, but it’s the city parks that are having the bigger issues and Transmitter is one of them,” she said. “And for the amount of people that are now enjoying the summer and the weather due to COVID it’s just been an overflow of the bins.”

Approximately 30 local volunteers, including Assemblyman Joe Lentol, showed up last Saturday at Transmitter Park to help with a cleanup, and Emilie has since started the Instagram account @echoed_voices to share updates and future cleanup events.

The next Transmitter Park cleanup is Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m., and volunteers will meet near the new Black Live Matter mural and should bring a mask, trash bag and gloves if possible, Emilie says.