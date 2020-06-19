Garbage Is Piling Up in Transmitter Park and Neighbors Have a Clean Up Plan
Trash spilling out Transmitter Park garbage cans and piling up on Greenpoint streets is not only bad for the environment it’s an eyesore that degrades the quality of life, according to a Greenpoint-based fashion photographer Christina Emilie, who is organizing a volunteer cleanup in the neighborhood this weekend.
“Litter is something I’ve always acknowledged and felt strongly about. I’ve always been passionate about the environment,” she said.
After noticing an increase in the amount of litter on Greenpoint streets in spring as more people emerged from coronavirus quarantine, Emilie says that she turned her frustrations into action.
“Just the last few months, with everything escalating, I finally hit a breaking point where I knew I needed to step outside of my walls and start making changes in my neighborhood,” Emilie said.
Near the end of May, she incorporated solo trash cleanups into her daily routine while sharing her Transmitter Park cleanup progress through Instagram photos, gaining the attention of like-minded neighbors who asked if they could join.
“Right away I knew I needed to to see how I could organize something and to continue to relay this message of why I initiated picking up trash in the first place,” Emilie says.
Viewing the world through a camera lens in her professional life, Emilie says that there’s a simple beauty to cherish in everyday surroundings, and that the volunteer cleanup initiative helps to bring out the best in people during an otherwise stressful and isolated time for humanity.
McGolrick Park is also currently experiencing a garbage can overflow problem, especially on weekends, and residents nearby requested Emilie organize a similar cleanup there.
Via @nbkparks: “Hey NBK. We know park use is at an all time high- but between budgets cuts and COVID maintenance in the parks is struggling to keep up. We need you all to REALLY pitch in. If you see trash cans are full, PLEASE- take your trash with you. We only put ourselves in danger when our parks look like this Encourage better stewardship- tell a friend.”
“McCarren is usually good because it’s a state park, but it’s the city parks that are having the bigger issues and Transmitter is one of them,” she said. “And for the amount of people that are now enjoying the summer and the weather due to COVID it’s just been an overflow of the bins.”
Approximately 30 local volunteers, including Assemblyman Joe Lentol, showed up last Saturday at Transmitter Park to help with a cleanup, and Emilie has since started the Instagram account @echoed_voices to share updates and future cleanup events.
The next Transmitter Park cleanup is Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m., and volunteers will meet near the new Black Live Matter mural and should bring a mask, trash bag and gloves if possible, Emilie says.
Hi Friends! Thank you for showing interest in keeping our community’s parks litter free. We are a group of individuals who have identified an opportunity to make changes in our own community’s backyard, and now it’s time to act. In the last couple of months we’ve seen an increase in the amount of garbage generated by the current demand of food & drinks on the go. This has caused the garbage to overflow from the limited bins we have in the park. Unfortunately, these garbage cans have reached their full capacity, resulting in plastic and carton containers falling on the ground and flowing into the river everyday! We are creating initiatives through Community Park Clean Ups. In just 3 weeks, we’ve teamed up with over 30 amazing neighbors & continue to receive an inspiring response from our community in supporting this cause. We’re beyond excited to work along with you and our local businesses to find a solution to this current issue. Join us in our initiative in making a litter free neighborhood! This Saturday, join us for a park cleanup starting at Transmitter Park. WHEN: June 20, 2020 TIME: 10:00AM WHERE: Transmitter Park, Greenpoint Avenue Brooklyn 11222 See you there!