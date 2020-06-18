NYC Affordable Housing Waitlist Lottery Opens at Freeman Street Rental Building

An NYC housing waitlist lottery is now open for studios and one and two bedroom apartments in a newly constructed 20 unit residential rental building at 197 Freeman St. Randomly selected “apparently eligible” applicants will be placed on a wait list for future openings at one of the five affordable apartments in the building.

Rents in the lottery start at $2,100 per month for a studio and cost as much as $3,219 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. And as with all of the units listed, applicants must earn 130% of the area median income to qualify. Applications for the waitlist, which has 200 spaces, are due by July 14th via the NYC Housing Connect website or by mail.

The building is located between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard was completed in 2017. Amenities at 197 Freeman St. are listed as a laundry room, fitness center, shared roof deck, garage access and bike storage.

Directly next door, the rental building at 215 Freeman St. deemed Freeman Corner had an affordable lottery in 2018 of its own for 8 apartments.

The city is in the process of overhauling the affordable housing website to be mobile friendly with application status tracking feature, NY1 reports.