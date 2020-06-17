Mid-Week Check In: Early Voting in Progress, 50 Kent Park Set to Open, Overflowing Trash Cans, and more!

It’s Wednesday Greenpointers, and welcome to our mid-week check in where we share the news of the week so far, and provide a heads up on happenings around the neighborhood; remember to signup for the Greenpointers newsletter:

The week began with an announcement that 50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park will open on July 9th for four days per week, but the North Brooklyn Neighbors responded to the news in a letter stating that the opening should be sooner and with longer hours due to a shortage of park space in the area as summer approaches.

A much needed opening of a UPS Store at 106b Nassau Ave. also marked the start of the week, along with the permanent closure of CBD store Brooklyn Bliss (1048 Manhattan Ave.).

Early voting is officially open though June 21st for the June 23rd democratic primary elections; the final day to mail-in your absentee ballot is June 22nd.

North Brooklyn is currently deciding on important races between Assemblyman Joe Lentol and challenger Emily Gallagher, and the race between Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and the crowded field to unseat her that includes Lauren Ashcraft, Peter Harrison and Suraj Patel. Native Greenpointer Kristina Naplatarski is also running for District Leader.

Looking to have a recipe published while supporting social justice initiatives? Greenpoint bookstore Archestratus is accepting recipe submissions through Saturday June 20, for their first in an ongoing community cookbook series with “contributions from anywhere and everyone,” entitled “ARCHESTRATUS COMMUNITY: ‘Vol. 1 / FIRE WALK WITH US.” All proceeds will be donated to organizations supporting Black Live Matter.

Word Books (126 Franklin St.) is also donating 10% of the sale of select authors’ books through June 21 to the social justice cause of their choice; read more about the Word Association initiative here.

The McCarren Park gatherings have continued for nearly 20 consecutive nights calling for police reforms in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. A gathering is planned once again for Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

A number of demonstrations are planned for the 155th anniversary of JuneTeenth on Friday, follow @JusticeForGeorgeNYC to stay up to date.

And finally, a friendly reminder from the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance to take trash with you when you see a full trash can in one of the area’s lovely parks.

Here’s the news this week so far:

Greenpoint’s new drive-in cinema has opened ticket sales for screenings this week, and the price points are causing a stir. (Greenpointers)

Mediterranean restaurant Sami & Susu (279 Grand St.) celebrated it’s grand opening in Williamsburg on Tuesday. (Greenpointers)

NYC will officially enter Phase 2 of its reopening on Monday, June 22nd. (Gothamist)

The race between Assemblyman Joe Lentol and Emily Gallgher gets personal as Gallgher’s college blog is aired in public. (NY Post)

Watch a televised debate between Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and the three challengers vying for her seat. (NY1)

See what it was like skateboarding in pre-gentrification Williamsburg. (Jenkem)

Lawmakers helped to saw open locked playgrounds in Williamsburg and other Brooklyn neighborhoods. (NY Post)