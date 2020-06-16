Bushwick Inlet Park’s 50 Kent to Open in July

The 1.8 acre bucolic-looking gassy parcel of land at 50 Kent Ave, known as the 50 Kent pop-up park, will open to the public on a part-time basis in July, according to the volunteer organization Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park.

Green space is a premium in North Brooklyn and access to the fenced-off 50 Kent park is welcomed news for quarantine weary residents who are utilizing local parks as summer approaches. A petition to open 50 Kent for public recreation began circling on Monday gaining over 300 signatures.

An opening date is set for Thursday, July 9th, when the fence will be unlocked for “passive use only” on Thursdays – Sundays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; dogs and sports will not be allowed, according to FBIP.

A former state Superfund Site that hosted concerts, a renowned skate park and the Brooklyn Flea, 50 Kent underwent remediation from National Grid to remove toxic coal tar beginning in 2015.

The transformation of the lot from decrepit asphalt to lush grass has been swift, and the new soil and grass marked the final phase of the cleanup. Construction of the permanent Bushwick Inlet Park at 50 Kent was set to start this fall, but uncertainties caused from coronavirus could potentially push the construction date back.

Local advocacy group North Brooklyn Neighbors responded to the news of the July 9th opening by stating that the part-time schedule is not enough:

We appreciate NYC Parks’ efforts to meet the community’s demand for opening the 50 Kent portion of Bushwick Inlet Park, but it is not enough. We believe the department’s plan to open the space in three and a half weeks, beginning July 9th, can be strengthened. Our preference is that the park be open seven days a week but understand the department’s choice of opening during peak days (Thursday to Sunday). We do not believe, however, that the suggested hours meet community needs. Closing at 6 pm is too early during these summer months; sunset is not until after 8 pm. The early closure severely limits park usage, in this unshaded space, to the hottest time of day.