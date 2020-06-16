UPS Store Opens on Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint

The options for shipping and receiving packages in Greenpoint increased last week with the arrival of the neighborhood’s new and only UPS Store (106 B Nassau Ave.)

Greenpoint has experienced its share of mail delivery woes over the years and Assemblyman Joe Lentol even requested that the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General audit USPS mail delivery in North Brooklyn last year.

The UPS Store is located at 106b Nassau Ave. between Leonard and Eckford streets, and the hours are Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The store’s phone number is 718-3838-3634, and the email address: [email protected]

Services available at the new store include printing/copying, shipping and packing, mailbox service, passport photos, and notary and shredding services.

Other nearby UPS Store locations include Williamsburg (144 N 7th St.) and Long Island City (46-28 Vernon Blvd).