Greenpoint This Week: More Open Streets, Met Foods Workers Awarded, Pipeline Construction Resumes, and More!

Happy Memorial Day Weekend Greenpointers! There’s reason to celebrate as coronavirus hospitalizations are trending downward in New York while the state launches a testing initiative with 52 pharmacies to screen symptomatic people.

Aside from the pharmacy pilot, local coronavirus testing sites include Greenpoint Urgent Care (795 Manhattan Ave.), Williamsburg Urgent Care (154 N 7th St.) and Northwell GoHealth Urgent Care Center (145 Kent Ave.).

Expanding on the city’s temporary pedestrian-only ‘open streets,’ Mayor de Blasio on Friday introduced an additional 13 miles of open streets starting Saturday morning, including:

-Russell St. from Nassau Ave. to Driggs Ave.

-Grand St. from Roebling St. to Marcy Ave.

-North 3rd St. from Kent Ave. to Metropolitan Ave.

– South 9th St. from Berry St. to Driggs Ave.

State beaches are open this weekend, while city beaches remain accessible in a very limited capacity with no lifeguards on duty as swimming in the water and congregating on the sand are off-limits. Over at the Rockaways, Riis Park Beach Bazaar will have concessions for takeout only at their year-round restaurant The Dropout, but no alcohol will be served and it’s still not allowed on the beach.

Closer to the neighborhood, many restaurants are offering Memorial Day specials, such as Five Leaves’ corn dogs and frozen watermelon margaritas, or Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co’s rooftop barbecue to-go.

Have a safe holiday and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:

Find who will be on the June 23rd ballot in North Brooklyn during the Democratic primary election. (Greenpointers)

Here’s where to buy face masks in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)

An emergency food pantry is seeking volunteers at a Greenpoint fulfillment center. (Greenpointers)

Social distancing enforcement is higher in certain neighbors such as Williamsburg. (Brooklyn Paper)

Met Foods employees received a crowd funded bonus as a ‘thank you’ for their work during the pandemic. (Greenpointers)

Humboldt and Jackson owner Bill Reed has a new virtual trivia series. (Eater NY)

What is New York City without its notorious watering holes? (NY Times)

See how St. Nicks Alliance is working to help during the coronavirus pandemic. (BK Reader)

National Grid resumed work on the North Brooklyn Pipeline as activists call for construction to cease. (Brooklyn Paper)

NYPD dispersed a large crowd outside of a Williamsburg synagogue. (Gothamist)

A Williamsburg restaurant owner praised the President in-person for his coronavirus response. (Vanity Fair)

Peter Luger Steakhouse is offering takeout and delivery for the first time in its 130+ year history. (Eater NY)