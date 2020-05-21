Emergency Pantry Seeks Volunteers to Prepare Food Packages for Holocaust Survivors

An emergency food pantry processing center has set up shop in Greenpoint and is in need of volunteers to help prepare aid packages.

A partnership between the non-profit organization Met Council and Yeshiva University is behind the effort to deliver groceries Holocaust survivors and homebound senior citizens who are especially vulnerable during the current pandemic.

With the new fulfillment center at 21 India St. processing between 500 – 2,000 food packages per day, volunteers are needed for morning, lunchtime and afternoon two-hour shifts; personal protective equipment will be provided for safety.

Other local pantries have also introduced delivery in response to the challenges caused by the pandemic, including the Greenpoint Hunger Program and the upstart pantry Food For Brooklyn.

The Met Council initiative utilizes volunteer UberEats vehicles to deliver to the groceries packaged at the fulfillment center.