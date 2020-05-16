Greenpoint This Week: Open Streets in North Brooklyn, Closed Circles in the Park, Dance Parties on the Street, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! New York’s PAUSE is officially extended through May 28th and five Upstate regions have been cleared to reopen in stages, while NYC can look forward to more “open streets.”

In a sign that balance is returning to the neighborhood, both Acapulco (1116 Manhattan Ave.) and Oxomoco (128 Greenpoint Ave.) reopened this week. The restaurant and business landscape is constantly changing and the revamped “Essentially Open” map from North Brooklyn Neighbors and co. now lists over 600 Greenpoint and Williamsburg businesses and services operating during the coronavirus crisis.

An entry to be added to the map: The new Williamsburg location of Colombian roasters PQ Coffee which will open on Saturday at 34 N. 6th St. following months of delays.

This Sunday’s McGolrick Park Farmers Market will be the first where a pre-order and pickutp option is available via phone app, although the weekly deadline to place a pre-order is Thursday.

If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity then the Met Council has a job for you at their new emergency food pantry in Greenpoint.

Remember to wear a mask, and In the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: