Nacho Showdown to Raise Money for Restaurant Employees Relief Fund

21 Greenpoint (21 Greenpoint Ave.) chef and owner Homer Murray and his father are scheduled to team up in a nach0 making contest on Friday to raise money for laid off restaurant workers.

In an livestreamed event hosted by the Food Network, the Murrays will compete against Guy Fieri and his son to see who can whip up the best nachos. Fans of the nachos from the River Styx days know that the competition will be tough.

To tune-in live visit the Food Network’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. EST when the event is scheduled to begin.

Proceeds from the contest are going to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help out of work hospitality workers with necessities such as food and housing.