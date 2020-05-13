Greenpoint and Williamsburg Will Have “Open Streets” Starting Thursday

12 miles of additional streets that will be temporarily closed to vehicles were introduced on Wednesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio as part of NYC’s Open Streets initiative to provide more space away from overcrowded parks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenpoint and Williamsburg streets that will be “open” starting Thursday morning include:

Nassau Avenue from Banker Street to Lorimer Sreet

Berry Street from N. 12 Street to Broadway

Leonard Street from Montrose Avenue to Boerum Street

Sharon Street from Morgan Avenue to Olive Street

Suydam Street from Knickerbocker Avenue to Irving Avenue

Beginning Thursday we’ll DOUBLE our Open Streets with 12 more miles for New Yorkers to enjoy safely. I want to thank all of our local partners and local NYPD precincts for helping us ensure residents can get some exercise while still practicing social distancing. https://t.co/vx96TXR5l3 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2020

In total, the city will open 100 miles of streets this summer; Wednesday’s announcement brings the current total to 31 miles.

9.2 miles of temporary protected bike lanes in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens will be phased in this month, Mayor de Blasio said.



Open Streets are accessible 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. “for pedestrians and cyclists to use the roadbed of the street while maintaining at least six feet of distance from others, ” according to the DOT website.

A 1.3 mile portion of the streets are in partnership with local businesses, such as Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan St.), and 2.8 miles of streets near parks in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

The news was welcomed by local elected officials including NYC Council Member Stephen Levin who tweeted his “office has been working with local groups on community engagement & enforcement,” and Assembly Member Joe Lentol who on Tuesday addressed a letter to de Blasio requesting more open streets in North Brooklyn.

Today, new Open Streets were announced for District 33; starting tomorrow May 14th. My office has been working with local groups on community engagement & enforcement, and I look forward to NYC continuing the expansion of safe, open, public space for all communities in NYC. pic.twitter.com/vQFAuQ2sIN — (((Stephen Levin))) (@StephenLevin33) May 13, 2020

The city is currently collecting input from residents with an online survey to find which streets to open next.