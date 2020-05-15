Social Distancing Circles Added to Domino Park Lawn

Painted circles were added to the Domino Park lawn on Friday to help park-goers stick to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The NYPD stepped-up enforcement at the Williamsburg park one week ago when Mayor de Blasio said he would be limiting the amount of people allowed to enter certain NYC Parks at once.

View this post on Instagram New social distancing circles on the grass @dominopark 📷: @amanda.dombrowski A post shared by greenpointers (@greenpointers) on May 15, 2020 at 9:39am PDT

Crowds have regularly gathered at North Brooklyn parks since the start of the pandemic as measures to deter visitors have included the removal of basketball rims, and the closure of tennis courts and fitness equipment at McCarren Park.

Footage of the new social distancing markers posted to social media shows Domino Park visitors spread out on the lawn in their respective bubbles. Many people can be seen without face coverings in the video while enjoying summer-like temperatures on Friday afternoon.

They’ve made little round human parking spots in Domino Park in Brooklyn! (This park is often the poster child for social distancing fácil). pic.twitter.com/VJzZ0WAdeT — Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) May 15, 2020

The city tweeted out a reminder on Friday stating that crowd control measures are in place at Hudson River Park, Sheep Meadow in Central Park, Piers 45 and 46, and Domino Park. Mayor de Blasio also announced on Friday that the NYPD will stop making arrests on people who aren’t wearing face coverings in public.

IMPORTANT ADVISORY: We will be monitoring and limiting crowd sizes in specific parks this weekend to ensure safety: • Sheep Meadow in Central Park

• Hudson River Park

• Piers 45 and 46

• Domino Park in Williamsburg Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 15, 2020