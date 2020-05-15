Find What’s Open in North Brooklyn With This Crowdsourced Map

The new map from North Brooklyn Neighbors showing business hours and the currently available services in the neighborhood has received an upgrade in a partnership with local organizations BetaNYC and North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.

An initial version of the Essentially Open map launched at the end of April in response to the coronavirus crisis and now lists more than 600 businesses and service providers in Greenpoint and Williamsburg including pharmacies, laundromats, grocery stores, and restaurants along with delivery and takeout details when available.

A team from all three organizations will keep the map updated as business hours change and there’s a link for anyone to submit edits and add listings.