NYPD Investigates Break-Ins at Three Franklin Street Bars and Bodegas

A man attempted to break into two bars on Franklin Street Thursday morning.

Surveillance footage shows the man standing in front of Broken Land (105 Franklin St.) at 9:19 a.m. as he rips off the bar’s front door handle and walks away. Broken Land co-owner Ryan Wood discovered the damage to the front door and alerted the police who are investigating.



Moments after attempting the Broklen Land heist, the same man allegedly broke into Brooklyn Safehouse (120 Franklin St.) and stole a laptop computer.

The NYPD are reviewing surveillance footage from the bars, and the incidents on Thursday come just two days after a bodega was broken into one the same street.

Early Tuesday morning, the front door was shattered at Franklin Deli and Grocery (111 Franklin St.), which has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however it’s not clear if all of the break ins on Franklin Street this week are connected.

