Suspects Wanted for Stabbing in Williamsburg Last Sunday

The NYPD is seeking four suspects who allegedly assaulted and stabbed a man last weekend in Williamsburg.

A 26-year-old man was approached and stabbed twice in the stomach by one of the four male suspects following an altercation in front of 706 Grand St at around 12 a.m. on Sunday, March 8th, according to the NYPD.

The four suspects fled southbound on Graham Avenue, 1010 WINS reports.

Information regarding this incident can be sent to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline – 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).