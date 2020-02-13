Grand Street Restaurant Week Returns 2/18 – 3/1

Restaurant Week is back on Grand Street for its 7th Winter Edition from February 18th to March 1st. 15 of the best eats in Williamsburg are offering 3 course prix fixe dinners at discounted rates from $12 to $35 as Brooklyn’s annual answer to Manhattan’s pricier Restaurant Week.

For the winter edition of this semi-annual event, there are 15 participants from neighborhood mainstays like Los Primos to Grand Street newcomers.

Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand winner Ammazzacaffè is joining the lineup once again, providing award winning quality dining for a steal at $35 for 3 courses in a prix fixe menu. Los Primos, Crystal Lake, and Mad for Chicken are also rejoining Restaurant Week after debuting in the event this past summer.

Stop by at any participating location to get in on discount dining offers exclusive to Grand Street—and only during Restaurant Week. Just ask for a restaurant week menu when seated. Click here for our official guide giving insight into each restaurant and suggesting our favorite dining options, and you can find the full list of participants and pricing below*. Prices range from $12 to $35 and apply only to sit in dinners—tax and tip not included.**

And remember—snap a picture of you, your meal, or your friends on your night dining out with #DineOnGrand for the opportunity to win $50 to a Grand Street BID restaurant of your choice!