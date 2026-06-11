Williamsburg local Kevin Collins is opening a neighborhood cafe and bar called The Right Bank next door to his home at 409 Kent Avenue.

The bar’s name pays homage to a spot called The Right Bank Cafe that used to serve at the same address in the 1990s (immortalized on the cover of New York magazine in 1992).



In an announcement last week on The Right Bank’s new Instagram account, The Right Bank wrote that it will honor “its heritage while shaping a new future.”

The outside of 409 Kent Avenue when it was The Right Bank Cafe. Photo: The Right Bank’s Instagram

The Right Bank is aiming to become a “community staple.” The bar’s concept blends the “cozy familiarity of an Irish pub with the immersive audio and ambiance of Japanese listening bars.”



The announcement did not include a lot of information about the menu, but said that it will offer a “thoughtful food and drink program” with morning coffee and late night cocktails.

Crossie’s Counter food truck in the outdoor area of The Right Bank. Photo: The Right Bank’s Instagram



The Right Bank is being designed by Áitiúil Design Studio, based in West Cork, Ireland, where Collins is from, a touch that adds an “authentic and personal layer” to the project.



Áitiúil Design Studio is completely transforming Williamsburg lot. There will be a custom-designed shipping container kitchen as the focal point of the outdoor experience. It will offer a walk-up counter and an entrance to the indoor seating.

Collins’ food truck, Crossie’s Counter, will be integrated into the space, located in The Right Bank’s outdoor area and connected to the indoor bar and cafe.



“The outdoor space is designed to foster connection, enhance guest flow, and bring new life to the corner of Kent and Broadway,” the announcement said.



The Right Bank’s opening date has not been published. The announcement said that the team will keep locals “up to date” on plans and timelines once the build out begins. It seems like the project has been in the works for at least a year because a liquor license application was submitted last May.