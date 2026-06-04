

Dolly’s Swing & Dive (146 Wythe Ave.), a Williamsburg neighborhood bar, has temporarily closed. Dolly’s first opened in 2019 and relocated to Wythe Avenue this past January.



Earlier this week on Instagram, Dolly’s announced that the abrupt temporary closure. The post said that the team “spent the greater part of the last year relocating Dolly’s Bar…and engaged in legal disputes” with Dolly’s former landlord.

“This same landlord has done everything in his power to stop the transfer of our liquor license to our new location before the Community Board and State Liquor Authority. As a result of his efforts, we are now forced to submit a new application,” Dolly’s explained.

“In the interim, we must temporarily close our doors to our beloved community and dear friends as we wait on the application process to run its course,” Dolly’s wrote. “You will all be deeply missed…We will be back soon, stronger than ever.”



Dolly’s co-founder Raffaello Van Couten told Greenpointers that the team does not know when they will be able to reopen Dolly’s. The team declined to comment further regarding the landlord situation.