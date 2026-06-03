Last week, Greenpointers reported that Williamsburg’s Rose Marie (524 Lorimer St.) is closing its doors on June 13 after less than one year.

The Southern-inspired sequel to Manhattan’s Yellow Rose opened last June and announced the upcoming closure last week on Instagram, noting that the past year “has been a rollercoaster of high highs and low lows” for the restaurant.

Rose Marie’s team told Greenpointers that they would be opening “something new in the space,” and would be making an announcement about the new project.

A frozen margarita at Manhattan’s Yellow Rose. Photo: Yellow Rose

As previously promised, this week on Instagram, the Rose Marie team announced that the space at 524 Lorimer Street will serve as the second location of the team’s original Tex-Mex eatery Yellow Rose.

Starting on Saturday, June 20, just one week after closing Rose Marie, the restaurant will be flipped to Yellow Rose, offering breakfast tacos, donuts, and coffee in the morning and “Yellow Rose classics” like margaritas and other frozen drinks at night.

“When we opened Yellow Rose in the East Village in 2020, we poured our heart and souls into our lil’ corner of the world,” the team wrote on Instagram. “What started out as a pop up eventually became a real deal restaurant. We had no funding, just a space that we decorated with everything from our apartment and a new dream of bringing our South Texas roots to our home in New York City.”

The post continued by saying that “since opening Rose Marie a year ago,” the team accomplished their goal of trying something different. “When the time came to make a decision…we realized that Yellow Rose is the truest representation of us…and what made the most sense in our new community it would be this iteration of our first baby.”

According to the Instagram announcement, Yellow Rose’s Brooklyn location will be open daily, have outdoor seating, and operate as a casual spot where customers order at the bar. The post promised that more information will follow.