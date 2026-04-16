Jose Deli Grocery (268 Franklin St.), a casual deli, recently re-opened with a focus on Mexican food and has added a backyard and outdoor seating.

While other Greenpoint spots have recently made headlines for higher prices, Jose Deli Grocery has received praise online for its affordability and high quality ingredients.

One Reddit user wrote, “as a Mexican who moved from Mexico City to Greenpoint about a year ago, I can say these tacos are truly great.”

Other users responded positively about the food, calling it “really good,” highlighting the “great pricing” and “quality.”

Steak tacos at Jose Deli Grocery. Photo: Jose Deli Grocery

Jose Deli Grocery is run by a friendly, passionate three-person team of Chef Toni, Ricardo, and Mike.

Chef Toni’s current menu offers traditional deli breakfast sandwiches with egg and cheese alongside breakfast burritos and chilaquiles.

Lunch items include tostadas, tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, and burritos with a variety of fillings like chicken, carnitas, steak, shrimp, and chorizo.

The menu also has paninis with chicken, ham, steak, or mozzarella, and Philly cheesesteaks. Plus, the small shop often has specials like tacos de birria and huevos rancheros.

Batidos, which are fruity milkshakes, are offered in a variety of flavors like banana and melon. There’s also agua frescas, which are similar to juices, plus margaritas and micheladas.

Fish tacos at Jose Deli Grocery. Photo: Jose Deli Grocery

Last weekend, Jose Deli Grocery hosted a grand opening event with $1 taquitos.

Ricardo told Greenpointers that he and his team are planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a mariachi band.