No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Garden Workshop for 2nd – 5th Graders @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Gardening (the literal kind) is for everyone, everywhere! Kids can join a hands-on gardening session all about potatoes as part of a new series led by educator and urban gardener Leslie Mireille Fiske in the library’s rooftop garden. Free, registration required here.

Production Studio Open House @ Mayo Studios, 4 p.m.: Visual artists and creators can meet, mingle, and check out a new community-oriented production studio. Free, RSVP here.

Gentle Yoga @ Held Space, 6 p.m.: Balance your chaotic life with a bit of gentle and mindful movement. $22.84 (community rate available), register here.

New York Cactus and Succulent Society @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: Tula House is turning 10, so its co-founders Christian and Ivan are hosting a special storytime about its early days alongside the New York Cactus and Succulent Society. Free, RSVP here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

LEGO Robotics @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: More kids in STEM! Kids and teens ages 9-17 who love LEGOS, robotics, teamwork, and animals can work, learn, and play hands-on while making new friends. Free, registration required here.

Lamb Over Rice Live @ For the Record, 4 p.m.: Get your crate digging on with exquisitely curated vinyl and selected sounds from DJ duo Lamb Over Rice. Free, no RSVP needed.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

McGolrick Park Earth Day @ McGolrick Park, 7:30 a.m.: Earth Day deserves an all-morning celebration! Go green locally with a day full of forest bathing and meditation, bird walking, drawing, kids’ crafts, park cleanup, and more. Free, more info here.

Healthy Kids Day @ Greenpoint YMCA, 10 a.m.: There’s fun for the whole family this weekend! Adults can take Zumba and circuit training classes while kids can enjoy a reptile show, bounce house, crafts, face painting, and more during a day for inspiring everyone to move and play. There will also be guided tours, information about YMCA programs, eat healthy snacks, and win prizes. Free, RSVP here.

Knife Skills for Adults @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: If you have nightmares about Gordon Ramsay critiquing your knife techniques on Hell’s Kitchen, there’s a solution for you. Brooklyn-based culinary educator Erika Mayol will be leading a hands-on knife skills workshop focused on proper techniques, reducing food waste, prepping fresh ingredients, and more. Adults only. Free, registration required here.

Original Story Spring Market @ 64 Dobbin St., 11 a.m.: Refresh your spring wares during a curated markets of vintage items, fashion, jewelry, and home decor. Free, RSVP here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

All Things Grow, at 67 West Street. Photo: Bella Catanzaro

Earth Month Storytime and Solar Demonstration @ McGolrick Park, 10 a.m.: Grassroots climate action group Climate Families is hosting a climate justice storytime with PS 110’s Greening Committee during the weekly farmers market. There will also be a solar panel demonstration in support of the Sunny Act for affordable solar energy. Free, no RSVP needed.

Flash Bob @ Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 11 a.m.: For those among us who count flash mobs as a source of fun, Bob’s Dance Shop is keeping them alive. Join the beginner-friendly dance workshop followed by a surprise performance in a secret location. By donation, register here.

Cannabis Botany @ 67 West St. Unit 335, 3:30 p.m.: 4/20 is coming—be a stoner in STEM (no pun intended? Kind of?) with a session about the science of cannabis plants and different strains, growth cycles, and more. $71.21, get tickets here.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

The Callback: Take 1 @ Oberon, 8 p.m.: A night of standup, contemporary scenes, and improv. $25.31, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Greenpoint Open Studios Artist Happy Hour @ Threes Brewing, 6 p.m.: Want to promote or show off your studio? Meet the Greenpoint Open Studios organizing committee during the annual happy hour and mingle with other artists and studio folks while learning more about this year’s GOS. There will also be a free 10oz pour of flagship Threes beers. Free, RSVP here.

Madeline’s Comedy Show @ Madeline’s, 8 p.m.: Combine comedy and craft cocktails to try to forget that it’s only Tuesday. Use promo code GREENPOINTERS at checkout and get 50% off. Get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Meditation and Reflection @ Red Rover, 8:30 a.m.: Slow down and join Kindred Mornings for a breathing practice, guided meditation, coffee, and conversation. $12, get tickets here.

Food, Flute, and Fugue @ KRU, 5 p.m.: If those are your favorite F words, experience an immersive tasting menu inspired by classical music. $115, get tickets here.