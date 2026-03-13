The storefront at 86 Nassau Avenue is vacant again.

Viva La Pizza has closed permanently after serving slices to the neighborhood for slightly over one year.

Last February, Viva La Pizza joined the list of pizzerias popping up in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Unlike some of the fancier new shops, Viva La Pizza catered to locals looking for a classic slice or pie, or those looking for a late night bite as it remained open until 3 a.m. on weekends.

The shuttered storefront of Viva La Pizza. Photo: Julia Moak

Now, Viva La Pizza has sadly followed in the footsteps of the space’s two previous tenants, Schmook’s Pizza and, most recently, Pizza Prince. The three pizzerias that called 86 Nassau Avenue home offered casual atmospheres and affordable pies.

Viva La Pizza’s Jose Colohua confirmed that Viva La Pizza is permanently closed. He explained that the “location was no longer financially sustainable,” echoing the same reason for Pizza Prince’s closure (the space was previously listed for a monthly rent of $15,000, though it’s unclear what Viva La Pizza ended up paying).

Colohua will now focus on his Manhattan pizzerias called Square Pizza and possibly open another near Bryant Park.