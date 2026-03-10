The Blue Blossom (135 North 5th St., Ste. A) is an Asian fusion restaurant in Williamsburg that opened this past September from the team behind Mr. Sushi (331 Graham Ave.), which is temporarily closed.

Mr. Sushi suffered a fire and was forced to pause service in January 2025. The space that housed Mr. Sushi is currently being renovated by the landlord with hopes of completion in five months. The Mr. Sushi team told Greenpointers that their plan is still to reopen Mr. Sushi once the renovation is completed.

“At the moment there isn’t much we can do while the renovation is happening, which is one of the reasons we decided to open a completely new restaurant, The Blue Blossom,” the team explained.

Sushi at The Blue Blossom. Photo: The Blue Blossom

The Blue Blossom is a Japanese and Sichuan fusion concept with a menu that focuses on fresh sushi and authentic Chinese dishes.

“Our concept brings together traditional sushi craftsmanship with bold Sichuan flavors, something a little different from the typical neighborhood spot,” The Blue Blossom team said. “Our menu highlights premium high-end seafood and thoughtful combinations.”

Highlights of the sushi menu include bluefin tuna belly, Hokkaido uni with fresh scallops, golden eye snapper with Japanese madai, and specialty sushi rolls “built around high-quality fish rather than heavy sauces.”

Alongside sushi, The Blue Blossom’s menu also includes Sichuan classics such as mapo tofu, kung pao chicken, and shredded beef with green chili.

“The idea is to balance the delicate flavors of Japanese cuisine with the bold and vibrant character of Sichuan cooking,” The Blue Blossom said. “Our goal has always been to create a place where people can enjoy both delicate Japanese seafood and bold Chinese flavors in one warm, welcoming space.”

The interior of The Blue Blossom in Williamsburg. Photo: The Blue Blossom

The Blue Blossom team chose to open their second restaurant in Williamsburg, not far from Mr. Sushi, because they “love the neighborhood’s energy and diversity.”

“It’s a community that really appreciates food and creativity, and we wanted to bring something a little different to the local dining scene. Many of our regular guests live nearby, and building those relationships with the community has been one of the most rewarding parts of opening here,” The Blue Blossom said.

“We truly love this community and believe in our team and in the quality of the food we serve, and we wanted to continue sharing that with the Williamsburg community.”

The Blue Blossom is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.