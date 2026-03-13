Good evening, Greenpointers

Hope you enjoyed that taste of spring, because we’re back in winter!

A new family-run, all-day cafe will soon open in Williamsburg. The Blue Blossom is bringing sushi and Sichuan together. An Italian restaurant is coming to the Greenpoint waterfront.

The NYPD found an injured man in Transmitter Park—he’s expected to make a recovery. A judge dropped the cases against an accused dine-and-dasher, after a psychiatric evaluation found her unfit to stand trial.

After two decades, construction at the abandoned 55 Eckford Street site might finally resume.

Create a plant sculpture, try a Polish burrito, and more activity options for you this upcoming week (including St. Patrick’s Day activities).

Thai restaurant Kru just announced a pop-up highlighting street food and bar snacks. Viva La Pizza has closed after just a year. Could that crazy rent be the cause?

How an almost 80-year-old soccer team in McCarren Park welcomes recent immigrants.

A string of grand larcenies are targeting athleisure stores, including some in Williamsburg.

In and around North Brooklyn

A rare swan sighting in Williamsburg.

Smashburgers all the way down for Greenpoint’s dining scene these days.

