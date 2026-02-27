Juliette (135 N. 5th St.), a charming Parisian-style bistro in Williamsburg, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The milestone brings with it the return of Michelin-trained Chef Michael Clancy, who once led Juliette’s kitchen, and his sharper execution of the French mainstay’s menu.

Chef Clancy’s homecoming comes with decades of experience in New York and France. Clancy began his career at Manhattan’s famed Bouley before training under Michelin-starred chefs at restaurants like Les Maisons de Bricourt in France.

Chef Michael Clancy at Juliette. Photo: Juliette

Chef Clancy told Greenpointers that his return to Juliette feels “exciting,” likening it to “a new chapter in a constantly evolving neighborhood.”

“After deep diving into the world of charcuterie and artisanal baking, I am looking forward to sharing this with our guests. Also, working in national research and development gave me a whole new perspective into the balance of guests’ wants and my passions in cooking,” Chef Clancy said.

Juliette’s French dip sandwich. Photo: Juliette

With the reimagining of Juliette’s menu, Chef Clancy brings “a conscious move to more natural ingredients” and a “renewed focus on authentic and enjoyable flavors.”

The classics of Juliette’s kitchen remain on the menu, alongside some newer options. Guests will still find Juliette’s French onion soup, a croque monsieur, and steak tartare, but the dishes are now constructed with Chef Clancy’s experienced precision.

New dishes include things like duck confit, croissant bread pudding, and a French dip sandwich layered with jus, which Chef Clancy named as his favorite addition. He calls it “an excellent sandwich” that “helped shape and define the new philosophy of how the kitchen functions.”

Juliette’s French onion soup. Photo: Juliette

Juliette’s happy hour has also been revamped. The happy hour menu now includes French dip bites, a twist on Clancy’s favorite dish, plus pretzel-dusted calamari and spicy tuna tartare. It runs Sunday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Juliette’s hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.