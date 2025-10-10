Good evening, Greenpointers.

The crisp fall weather has arrived! We hope you enjoyed it today, as it looks like this weekend will be a rainy one.

Most of us can agree that while we love dogs, our neighborhood lacks the necessary resources to ensure they peacefully coexist with humans. North Brooklyn Dogs launched a census to identify areas of concern and help advocate for safer, cleaner dog parks.

In honor of her new book, we shared an excerpt from Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell’s The Joy of Snacking (if you’ve ever experienced choice paralysis at one of our many great bakeries, it should resonate with you).

We wish we could offer better news on the food and drink front. Jimbo Slims, Ensenada, and Rita’s all announced that they would close at the end of the month.

Songwriting sessions and spooky events abound in the week ahead!

FAD Market returns to Williamsburg for two days of crafts and great gifts. Happy Medium just added a larger space to accommodate woodworking and furniture making.

Sadly, two young girls were killed in a subway surfing incident near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg.

In and around North Brooklyn

Brooklyn Horror Film Fest will be a scary good time in Williamsburg.

Resy profiled the non-alcoholic Soft Bar.

Police are still searching for a moped rider who robbed a Greenpoint man.