No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9

Drop Into Balance: A Hormone Health Event @ WTHN Williamsburg, 5 p.m.: Did you know that seasonal change can impact your hormones? It’s true! (So can most things, it seems.) Get help navigating hormonal health, perimenopause, menopause, and more with a 15-minute acupuncture session, ear seeding, samples of herbal tinctures from Apothékary, and fireside chat with herbalist Rachelle Robinett and licensed acupuncturist Melodie Fais. Plus, $5 for every ticket will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. $10, register here.

Ice Cream with the Architect @ Van Leeuwen Flavor Lab, 6 p.m.: Enjoy ice cream with a side of architecture with a talk from AtelierTek architect Serge Drouin, who designed the new Flavor Lab. Hosted by NanaWall and AIA Brooklyn, the event will be about bringing the project to life, particularly the glass partition that offers a special look into the lab. $10 or free for students, get tickets here.

Presentation Dating @ The Gutter, 6 p.m.: If you’re a single lover of public speaking, sell yourself with a six-minutes-or-less PowerPoint, interpretive dance, guitar solo, stand-up set, poem, or other presentation to describe what makes you a catch. $17.85, sign up here.

Shake Rears in the Park @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Pretty much exactly what it sound like. Free, register here.

The Stories We Carry: Healing Through Relational Reflection @ Flower Cat, 7:30 p.m.: If autumn just makes you really want to (re-)read Attached, this event is for you. Join a 90-minute, intimate workshop blending attachment theory, narrative psychology, and philosophy of selfhood. $20, get tickets here.

Comedy Night @ Rita’s Pizza & Provisions, 7:30 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

Autumn Evenings at Newtown Native Nursery @ Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roof, 4 p.m.: Learn about native greenery with gorgeous rooftop views while NCA staff answer any questions about the space, its ecological benefits, and other activities. This is a family-friendly event (but no pets, please!). Free, RSVP here.

Edy Poppy Book Launch Party @ NOoSPHERE Arts, 6:30 p.m.: The Norwegian writer returns to New York to celebrate the launch of the short story collection Coming.Apart., her second book translated to English. A live music performance will follow. Free, register here.

16mm Films with Live Music @ 259 Green St, 8 p.m.: See 16mm films FLEEGIX and The Sea Masons by Matthew Thurber with live sound and narration from his band Mrs William Horsley presented in the Japanese benshi style (film explainers for silent cinema). $23.18, get tickets here.

UGANO Live Cultural Jazz @ Williamsburg Music Center, 9:30 p.m.: Featuring Dylan K. Smith (vibraphone), Matthew Garcia (tenor sax), Abe Gold (piano), Michael Francis Gilbert (bass), and Maliq Wynn (drums). $28.51, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

Walk & Deep Chats @ McCarren Parkhouse, 8 a.m.: Your most productive, thoughtful 10,000 steps ever. Free, RSVP here.

Beginners Vinyasa Workshop @ YO BK, 11 a.m.: Calling all beginner yogis and anyone hoping to go back to basics on the mat! Join a workshop focused on exploring what Vinyasa really means, breaking down foundational postures, and having an open floor for any questions. No flexibility required! $20 for members, $35 for non-members, register here.

Free Book Swap @ Flower Cat, 12 p.m.: Add to your already extensive TBR… for free! It’s curl-up-with-a-book season, so bring anything you’d like to part with to swap with others! Well-loved books are welcome, but the spine should be intact and words still legible. Any titles left over will be donated to neighborhood Free Little Libraries. Five book maximum!

Paint with Pups @ Le Doggie Cafe, 1 p.m.: $28.52, register here.

Kids Pop-up Photo Studio @ Parachute Brooklyn, 2 p.m.: Want something a little cooler than the classic school yearbook photo? Photographer Milton Arellano is collaborating with Parachute on an editorial-style pop-up photo shoot for kids. $150 per child per session, sign up here.

Octoberfest @ Arlo Williamsburg, 3 p.m.: Featuring free samples of Sam Adams Octoberfest and other specialty pumpkin beers, swag giveaways, and a stein-hoisting competition. Free, RSVP here.

Shadowboxing in Blue @ HAVEN Boxing, 5:30 p.m.: If boxing isn’t therapeutic enough, combine it with a live performance! Lauren Hlubny and Kyra Hauck, Artistic Directors of Danse Theatre Surreality (DTS) present Shadowboxing in Blue, a performance merging dance, theater, and live music with the intensity of combat training to explore inner struggle. It will also be paired with a boxing therapy workshop (so you don’t just get to watch the punching). Starting at $12.51, get tickets here.

Rodeo Latin Party @ Republic Latin Fusion, 11:30 p.m.: Starting at $12.51, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

Open Mic for Short Films Night @ Main Drag Music, 4 p.m.: Calling all film makers and lovers! Showcase your work or just catch some shorts during an evening of community connection and cinema. If you’d like to participate, submit your film ahead of time here. Submissions should have a runtime between 4 and 20 minutes and all genres, categories, and subject matter is welcome. Filmmakers or team members are required to attend to have their film screened. Free, RSVP here.

Scary Movie & Spooky Mocktails @ Yay for Earth Pop-up, 5 p.m.: Watch some scary movies and enjoy themed concoctions from herbalist and florist Leslie Bish. Free, register here.

Fall Songwriter Sunday @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14

Sushi Making 101 @ Brooklyn Brewery, 6:30 p.m.: Learn the art of rolling from Chef Michelle. This hands-on class will teach you how to make sushi from scratch, including cooking rice, getting the perfect veggie cuts, making a dipping sauce, and ultimately creating three rolls of your own. Learn in a judgment-free, beginner-friendly environment. 21+, all tools will be provided. $64.80, register here.

Japanese Study Meetup @ Spritzenhaus 33, 6:30 p.m.: Review and reset your language-learning routine with fellow Japanese pupils. Free, register here.

Live Music @ Pete’s Candy Store, 8:30 p.m.: Featuring Maria Lane, Mia Lorelei, and Alison Stiel. $12.51, get tickets here.

Drink & Draw @ Rose’s R&R Bar, 9 p.m.: Maybe the only thing standing between you and your magnum art opus is an alcoholic beverage. Get your Picasso on with Pure Chaos Comedy. All supplies will be provided and there will be food and drink specials all night. Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15

A Workshop on Soil for Teens @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can learn about city soil from NYC Soil & Water Conservation District’s Shino Tanikawa. Free.

After School Stories @ Greenpoint Library, 4:30 p.m.: For children ages 6-12 with a parent or caregiver. Stories will be bilingual in Polish and English, with ASL interpretation available upon request. Free, more details here.

4th Annual Halloween Acclamation @ Calyer Triangle (intersection of Franklin, Banker, and Calyer), 7 p.m.: North Brooklyn Open Streets and North Brooklyn Parks Alliance are throwing a bash featuring a public reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Cask of Amontillado,” a performance from a local band, live pumpkin carving from a local artist, and other tricks and treats. Free.

Sam Smith: To Be Free @ Warsaw, 7 p.m.: Part of Smith’s residency tour of intimate shows, one of 24 at Warsaw. Sienna Spiro is opening. Starting at $108.10, get tickets here.

Belong Circle @ 37 Greenpoint Ave, 7 p.m.: An in-person gathering centered around authentic screen-free IRL connection facilitated by trained community builders. Free, register here.

More or Less… A Wine Dinner @ Rule of Thirds, 7 p.m.: Celebrating the 18th anniversary of Zev Rovine Selection with a collaborative menu by Rule of Thirds and Kafana. $140.86, get tickets here.

