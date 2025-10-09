FAD Market is coming to Williamsburg next weekend.

The traveling craft fair, which pops up at locations around the city, is returning to Brooklyn Brewery (79 N 11th Street) next weekend, October 18 & 19.

FAD Market (the FAD stands for fashion, art, and design) will set up both inside and outside of the building.

“Browse a curated lineup of over 35 independent makers, artists, and creative small businesses while enjoying Brooklyn Brewery’s award-winning beers on tap,” says an event listing. “Save the date for a day of shopping, sipping, and supporting local makers at Brooklyn Brewery this fall!”

The market is free and open to the public. Stop by from 12 to 6 pm.