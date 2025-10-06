Two girls were found dead in what police suspect to be an incident of subway surfing on a J train, multiple outlets are reporting.

The NYPD responded to a call at the Marcy Avenue subway stop in Williamsburg around 3 a.m. on Saturday. They found two girls, ages 12 and 13, who EMS pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identities of the victims are currently unknown.

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement:

“It’s heartbreaking that two young girls are gone because they somehow thought riding outside a subway train was an acceptable game. Parents, teachers, and friends need to be clear with loved ones: getting on top of a subway car isn’t ‘surfing’—it’s suicide.”

The deaths are part of a deadly trend that has gone viral on social media. AP News reports that “[s]ix people died surfing subway trains in the city last year, up from five in 2023.”