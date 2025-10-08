The small business closures continue to mount in Greenpoint.

The Graham Avenue bar Jimbo Slims recently revealed that they will shut down after October 25.

The bar, which first opened seven years ago, did not give a reason for the closure.

“We want to thank each and every one of you who came through our doors, shared a laugh, raised a glass, and became part of our family,” an Instagram statement reads in part. “Your support—especially during the toughest days of the pandemic—meant the world to us. Without our loyal locals and friends, we wouldn’t have made it through those years.”

The bar earned a neighborhood following for its friendly bartenders, fairly priced drinks, and tasty tacos.