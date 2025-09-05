Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Wishing everyone a happy start to the school year!

We launched our Greenpoint at Work series, where we talk to Greenpointers about their jobs and how the neighborhood inspires them. Read our inaugural profile, featuring Sam Lopane of Acme Smoked Fish.

And speaking of creative culinarians, we also profiled the team behind The Cinema Chefs, a new podcast bringing the silver screen right to your kitchen.​

Local residents have long expressed concerns about the emissions coming from Green Asphalt, a plant in Long Island City. They’ve been ordered to clean up their act, but some residents are skeptical that they’ll comply. Get the full story (plus Green Asphalt’s response) here.

We have your guide to the week and weekend ahead.

This past week saw significant changes to the B62 bus line, which now terminates in Astoria.

A 25-year-old on a gas-powered scooter was killed on Bedford Avenue.

In and around North Brooklyn

There might be some progress in the case of the Kent Avenue bleach thrower.

Meet Kathy Hochul’s new lieutenant governor (kidding).

The new youth basketball facility, The Program, just opened in Greenpoint.